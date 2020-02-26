Spurned lover threatens, attacks student; arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a college student with a blade and making a threat to her life, after she refused to accept his love proposal, on Sunday.

Identified as M Muthukaruppan alias Ranjith (21), the suspect resides at Seventh Street Extension in Gandhipuram and was working at a private firm. The incident took place at the house of Pavithra (21), the victim, at the Housing unit in Vellakinar on February 19.

According to the police, Muthukaruppan completed his studies at a college near Saravanampatti recently where Pavithra is currently pursuing her degree. The 21-year-old had proposed to Pavithra in the college, which she had turned down.

“He was following her, but she never showed any interest. She had even warned him to stop following her. On February 19, when she was alone at her house, the suspect suddenly entered her house and an argument broke out between the two. Muthukaruppan then reportedly attacked Pavithra with a blade on her face and body. He fled the scene after issuing a life threat to her,” the police added.

“The person was booked under sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC, after a complaint was filed by the woman’s parents,” said a police official.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday evening and later lodged in the Coimbatore central prison.