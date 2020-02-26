Union Agri Minister hands over 'Best FPO' award to Velliangiri Uzhavan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Velliangiri Uzhavan, a Farmer Producer Company promoted by Isha Outreach, has won the 'Best FPO' award at the Outlook Agriculture Conclave in New Delhi, on Monday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar presented the award to representatives of Vellingiri Uzhavan Producer Company Limited (VUPCL). Two awards were given in the Best FPO category. Ramraheem Pragati Producers Company Limited from Madhya Pradesh was the other winner.

VUPCL was formed in 2013 with the support of Isha Outreach, the social and environmental arm of Isha Foundation. It is the top-ranked Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) in Tamil Nadu. With over 1,000 farmers, 38 per cent of whom are women, VUPCL comprises largely small and marginal farmers who account for 70 per cent of its membership, said a release.

The farmers mainly produce coconut, betel nut, turmeric, vegetables and banana. VUPCL declared an annual turnover of nearly Rs 12 crore last year.

The Outlook Agriculture Conclave is an annual event which includes a segment to recognise best practices and practitioners in agriculture. Award categories this year included Best Agricultural Scientist, Best Progressive Farmer, Best Agri Technology Start-up among others, the release stated.

The jury included Agriculture and Farm Welfare Ministry Union Secretary Sanjay Agrawal, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices ex-chairman T Haq, National Co-op Development Corporation MD Sandeep Kumar Nayak, Gujarat Co-op Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) MD R S Sodhi, Indian Council of Agricultural Research Deputy Director General A K Singh and Outlook Hindi Editor Harvir Singh.