2nd innings: These women have Palani hospital doctors to thank

The presence of mind and judicious decisions taken by the management of the government Palani hospital may have saved the very lives of two women suffering from ectopic pregnancy.

Published: 27th February 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The presence of mind and judicious decisions taken by the management of the government Palani hospital may have saved the very lives of two women suffering from ectopic pregnancy. The condition happens when a fertilised egg attaches itself outside the main cavity of the uterus, most often in the tubes carrying eggs from ovaries. If left untreated, such pregnancies can lead to life-threatening bleeding accompanied by excruciating pain.

The incidents

On January 8, a 27-year-old woman from Vellore was taken to the hospital after she fell unconscious during padha yathrai from Vellore to Palani. According to sources, her fellow padha yathrai  devotees left after admitting her to the hospital. Doctors, however, soon found out that she was suffering from tubal ectopic pregnancy and contacted her family members, urging them to reach the hospital and make arrangements for her surgery. To the doctor's dismay however, the voice on the other end told them to discharge her and send her home immediately.

Now it was up to the hospital to take a call. Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department Dr Pushbarani decided against discharging her and contacted Joint Director of Health Services Dr Poongothai, who, along with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Udhayakumar, ensured that the hospital got permission from the Director of Medical Services to perform the surgery. The permission was needed as the surgery was to be performed in absence of patient's family. The same day, the hospital received the permission and the surgery was performed. A staff nurse was deputed to look after the patient until  her family members reached the hospital the next day. After seven days of recuperation, the woman returned home.

In another incident, a 26-year-old Palani resident was rushed to a private hospital in Palani last month after she fell unconscious while walking home.  According to sources, the woman was later shifted to government Palani hospital where doctors diagnosed her with cornual ectopic pregnancy. A surgery was immediately performed on the woman, who was later referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai for observation. She is now convalescing there.

According to sources, three such surgeries were performed in the government Palani hospital in January and two in February. "Twelve ectopic pregnancy surgeries were performed in government Dindigul headquarters hospital over the past 12 months," a medical officer told TNIE.

