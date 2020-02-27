Blacklist contractors who don’t mill roads: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has suggested to blacklist contractors who do not mill the roads before relaying a new one on their place. “Even while issuing the tender for laying the road, the public should be informed by way of paper publication that if the milling is not done, they shall complain about the same to the notified authorities for initiating appropriate action against erring contractors,” the bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan said.

The bench was passing interim orders on a PIL petition from the Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce, praying for a direction to the officials to inspect Pattamangalam Street and relay the street only after scrapping and levelling the existing one so that the height of the street will not increase than that of the basic height of the shops and houses.

The bench noted that indiscriminate laying of road without milling/scraping the existing one, makes the buildings go down and roads go up, resulting in inundation during rains, flooding houses and other properties and blocking drainage. The judges directed the secretaries of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and the Highways departments, to appear before them on February 28 to explain as to why the roads were being laid without milling/scraping.