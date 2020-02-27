CAA will affect 50% of population, says DMK

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Renewing his attack on AIADMK and its alliance partner PMK over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, DMK president and leader of opposition MK Stalin on Wednesday blamed both the parties for the riots over the Act as they had voted in favour of it in the parliament. Speaking at a marriage function at Sholingur near here, he said, “While DMK had raised voice against Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament and voted against it, AIADMK and its partner PMK had voted in favour of the Bill. Had both AIADMK and PMK voted against the Bill, it could not have been passed in the House, he said.

Referring to the current riots in Delhi between the supporters of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the protesters, Stalin stated, “What are the consequences of AIADMK and PMK voting in favour of the Bill? The riots. Had both these parties voted against the Bill, there wouldn’t be riots now.” He noted that CAA would affect not only the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, but also half of the population in the country because half of the people could not produce documents of birth registration. “If we can’t produce documents, we will go to the list of doubtfuls. Fifty per cent of the population will be marked in doubtfuls list,” he said.

A baby shower function being held

at the protest site | express

Rally to condemn violence in Delhi

Thanjavur: A rally was taken out on Wednesday to condemn the violent incidents in Delhi. Members of SDPI on Wednesday evening staged a protest in front of the Panagal buildings. They accused BJP and right wing outfits of unleashing violence. They alleged that a speech made by BJP leader Kapil Mishra was the trigger for the violence and accused Delhi police of being complicit. The members of Campus Front of India took out a rally in Adirampattinam.

‘Don’t file chargesheet’

Madurai: Hearing a petition filed by an advocate, T Lajapathi Roy, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him for participating in an anti-CAA meeting, organised allegedly without police permission, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the police not to file chargesheet against him. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, however, told the police to proceed with the investigation.

Bring in Armed Forces: Ansari

Nagapattinam: MLA M Thamimun Ansari has appealed to the Union government to deploy Armed Forces to bring the situation under control in Delhi. Addressing media, he said, “The image of the country has become questionable after protests for and against the CAA. The government should bring in Armed Forces immediately and stop the violence.”

CAA supporter seeks protection

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the Centre on a petition from a Muslim leader, who allegedly received threats to his life for supporting the CAA. When a petition from Syed Ibrahim of Redhills came up, Justice P Rajamanickam said the notice will be returnable by March 6. According to petitioner, he was propagating various welfare schemes of the Central government, including the one relating to CAA. However, members of various Muslim and outfits were attempting to eliminate him.

Now, baby shower at protest

Chennai: CAA protests and family functions have somehow got connected in a strange way. It was hardly a week back that a couple got married at the protest spot at Old Washerman. This time, the spot played host to a baby shower on Wednesday. Bhagyalakshmi and her husband Vignesh raised anti-CAA slogans during the function. Muslim outfits had announced that they would run four autos to ferry commuters from the protest spot to their houses.

Stalin, Pondy cm take part in city protest

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday said the Centre must repeal the CAA and not go ahead with NPR and NRC. Speaking at an anti-CAA rally, organised by Tamil Nadu People Unity Platform, he said the Centre must let go its ‘divisive agenda’ and focus on development. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said Congress will never accept division of the country based on religion. He said he will stand by Muslims and fight for secular values. ‘’We are not afraid even if you dismiss our government,’’ he said.