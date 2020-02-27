CM Palaniswami to consider resolution against NRC

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The State government will consider adopting a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Assembly, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, much to the surprise of political observers. The statement comes on the heels of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adopting a similar resolution in their State Assembly on Tuesday. Nitish was the first ally of the BJP to do so.

Addressing reporters at Mukkombu in Tiruchy, Palaniswami said the Centre had clarified that three additional details that had been included in the National Population Register — mother tongue, parents’ birthplace, and documents like Aadhaar or Voter ID — are optional and not mandatory.

“So people need not worry about the NPR,” added the CM. Palaniswami said his government was considering withdrawing cases slapped on people who protested against hydrocarbon projects. After inspecting the construction works at Kollidam barrage, he said the project would be completed by January 2021, way ahead of the original deadline of March 2021.

Govt promoting use of M-sand, says CM

Out of the work to construct 484 piles (layers) to support pillars, work on 288 have been completed. Other works, including placing of concrete slabs and construction of shutters, are progressing fast, he said. When asked about DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant expecting a Rajya Sabha seat, Palaniswami said, “Everyone in the alliance has the right to make requests. The matter will be discussed with the party’s senior leaders.” On Karnataka’s proposal to construct a new dam at Mekedatu, Palaniswami said the Supreme Court’s final judgement was very clear. “Tamil Nadu has prevented Karnataka from discussing the issue of a new dam at the meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority,” he added.

While explaining about the three districts excluded from the recently-announced Protected Special Agricultural Zone (PSAZ), he said, “Tiruchy, Ariyalur and Karur have growth in the industrial sector. Adding them in PSAZ would affect growth of the districts in a big way.” As regards sand mining issues, the Chief Minister said only minimal number of quarries are operational in rivers now. “The government is promoting the use of M-sand for reducing river sand. Mining will be taken up based on the report of a special committee formed to identify suitable sites,” he said.