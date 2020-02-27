Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami to consider resolution against NRC

The statement comes on the heels of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adopting a similar resolution in their State Assembly on Tuesday.

Published: 27th February 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami inspecting barrage construction at Mukkombu on Wednesday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The State government will consider adopting a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Assembly, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, much to the surprise of political observers. The statement comes on the heels of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adopting a similar resolution in their State Assembly on Tuesday. Nitish was the first ally of the BJP to do so.

Addressing reporters at Mukkombu in Tiruchy, Palaniswami said the Centre had clarified that three additional details that had been included in the National Population Register — mother tongue, parents’ birthplace, and documents like Aadhaar or Voter ID — are optional and not mandatory.

“So people need not worry about the NPR,” added the CM. Palaniswami said his government was considering withdrawing cases slapped on people who protested against hydrocarbon projects. After inspecting the construction works at Kollidam barrage, he said the project would be completed by January 2021, way ahead of the original deadline of March 2021. 

Govt promoting use of M-sand, says CM

Out of the work to construct 484 piles (layers) to support pillars, work on 288 have been completed. Other works, including placing of concrete slabs and construction of shutters, are progressing fast, he said. When asked about DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant expecting a Rajya Sabha seat, Palaniswami said, “Everyone in the alliance has the right to make requests. The matter will be discussed with the party’s senior leaders.”  On Karnataka’s proposal to construct a new dam at Mekedatu, Palaniswami said the Supreme Court’s final judgement was very clear. “Tamil Nadu has prevented Karnataka from discussing the issue of a new dam at the meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority,” he added.  

While explaining about the three districts excluded from the recently-announced Protected Special Agricultural Zone (PSAZ), he said, “Tiruchy, Ariyalur and Karur have growth in the industrial sector. Adding them in PSAZ would affect growth of the districts in a big way.” As regards sand mining issues, the Chief Minister said only minimal number of quarries are operational in rivers now. “The government is promoting the use of M-sand for reducing river sand. Mining will be taken up based on the report of a special committee formed to identify suitable sites,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp