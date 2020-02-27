Dare Modi to dismiss our government for CAA stand: V Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss his government for its stand against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC). In the protest organised by Kottakuppam people welfare organization in Panchayat ground at Kottakuppam, Narayanasamy, Puducherry Revenue Minister MOHF Shajahan, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar and hundreds of people took part.

The chief minister, in his address, said, “CAA, NPR and NRC have been brought in by Union government to create a divide in this country. So, the people across the nation rose against this act of the BJP government, which is a slave in the hands of RSS. The protests began in Assam and spread to other parts of the nation.” Narayanasamy further said, “We take our children to mosque, if they are feeling unwell and convey our greetings to Christian friends during Christmas.

This is how people stay united in Puducherry.”Saying that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asked what the problem was in CAA, Narayanasamy said Palaniswami should contemplate on the decision taken by British Parliament regarding the Act.

“I request Narendra Modi to dismiss my government for our stand against his government’s actions, so that our alliance could prove that we are secular,” he said.