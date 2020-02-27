Harvest lined up on road as DPC fails farmers

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Farmers in Ariyalur district reaped a bountiful this samba season, but are unable to monetise it due to issues in Direct Procurement Centres (DPC). A total of 34 DPCs has been opened across the district, but a majority of these is ill-equipped. Farmers allege that most DPCs do not have enough gunny bags or jute ropes to pack paddy.

With the MSP proving to be higher than what traders in the open market offered, a large number of farmers have been approaching DPCs to sell their harvest.

However, with the procurement centres not able to cater to the demand, hundreds of farmers are forced to wait up to a week to sell produce. “We had a good harvest this season following adequate rainfall. But what is the point if we are unable to sell it? There are not enough weighing machines, gunny bags and jute ropes. As a result, we are made to wait for several days. With no other option of storing the paddy, we are stocking the harvest on the sides of the road making it highly prone to damage and moisture,” said, Maniyan, a farmer. Paddy bags could be seen lined up on the Sripuranthan- T Palur road for a 3 km stretch. Due to unavailability of sacks at DPCs, farmers stored their produce by the road and covered it with tarpaulin sheets. Thorn branches shield them from cattle and other livestock.

Several farmers pointed out that several DPCs procured only up to 400-500 sacks while the government has fixed a procurement rate of 800 sacks each day. “The limit is fixed based on the area of cultivation and the expected harvest from each district. The DPCs in our district never achieve the target. Officials give excuses and delay procurement process. We urge the government to look into the issue and allocate necessary manpower and equipment, as one spell of rain can ruin our entire hardwork,” said, Ulaganathan, another farmer.

A senior official of the Civil Supplies department said, “The shortage of staff, electricity and gunny bags has not been allowing us to achieve our targets.

We are looking into the issue and alternative arrangements are being worked out. We hope to resolve the problem by the end of this week.”