'Indian 2' set accident: Director Shankar summoned for CCB inquiry

The incident happened on January 19 when the men were preparing to set up the set for shooting a fight scene of director Shankar's 'Indian 2' starring actor Kamal Hasaan.

Published: 27th February 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

A crane lies sideways after it crashed on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after three persons were killed after a crane allegedly fell on them in a shooting spot of a big-budget film at EVP film city, director S Shankar on Thursday appeared before the Central Crime Branch for inquiry.
 
After the investigation was transferred to the CCB, the sleuths summoned the director for questioning, and he arrived at the commissioner office at around 11 am and the deputy commissioner of police of the central crime branch (CCB) G Nagajothi conducted the inquiries.

A senior police officer said, Shankar's statement has been recorded and further investigations are on. The officer said actor Kamal Haasan will also be summoned soon.

Previously, Nazarathpet police station registered a case against the Lyca production and the crane operator, Rajan under sections 287(negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A(death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The police arrested Rajan he was remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

The incident happened on January 19 when the men were preparing to set up the set for shooting a fight scene of director Shankar's 'Indian 2' starring actor Kamal Hasaan. The crane fell down killing three persons and left nine others injured.

