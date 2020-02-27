Man booked under POCSO for impregnating 13-year-old

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Vallam police have registered a case against a 45-year-old man, who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl. He was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, a woman from Puducherry came down to Thangappaudayanpatti in Thanjavur to work in the sugarcane fields last year. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old daughter. Desikamani (45) of Therasapuram in Panruti, who was working in sugarcane cutting in the area, picked up a relationship with the two and raped the girl on several occasions under the pretext of marrying her.

The girl became pregnant and was admitted in Ariyalur GH, allegedly using false identity details, where she delivered a baby. When she went back to Puducherry, neighbours complained to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

After an inquiry, CWC lodged a complaint with police. Since the incident took place in Thanjavur, the case was transferred to the All Women Police Station, Vallam, who registered a case based on a complaint by the girl. Desikamani was booked under Sections 376 (3) (rape of a woman under 16 years of age) of Indian Penal Code, Sections 5 (j) (ii) (making a child pregnant), Section 6 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. The police are on the lookout for the man.