Medical help restored at Karur railway station

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Close on the heels of a Express report last week on the closed medical assistance booth at Karur railway station, the facility has been reopened to passengers. Seethalakshmi, a 50-year-old woman from Kulithalai, was travelling on the Tiruchy-Erode passenger train (No. 56841) last week. As the train crossed Veerarakiyam station, Seethalakshmi had a heart attack and fainted. Her fellow passengers immediately pulled the emergency chain and stopped the train. She was then administered first-aid after which the train continued its journey.

Officials informed Karur railway station of the incident and asked them to arrange for medical assistance, as soon as the train arrived. But as the 24x7 medical assistance booth at the station was closed, a 108 ambulance was summoned and kept ready at the station. As soon as the train arrived, she was immediately taken to Karur Government Hospital and saved.

Passengers raised concerns over the medical facilities available at the station after the incident and complained to officials. After Express reported the incident, Railway Board took steps to reopen the booth. A medical assistant is now stationed in the booth. A railway official at the station told, “After the incident last week, we had to call an ambulance as the medical assistance booth was closed, we took up the matter with the management. Steps were then taken by officials and the booth has been reopened. We would make sure it stays open and available 24x7 to passengers from now on.”