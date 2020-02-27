Meet aims to foster dialogue on disadvantaged communities 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yuva Active Advocacy Forum (YAAF) and Madras School of Social Work’s postgraduate department of Development Management organised a State-level conference on ‘Understanding Disadvantage’ on Wednesday, to foster a dialogue about disadvantaged communities and understand policies targeted at them.

The conference was aimed at critically unpacking India’s policy approach towards these disadvantaged communities by not only discussing their problems, but also by appreciating what has been done so far, and possibilities that lie ahead, a release said.