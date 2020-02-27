MPs demonstrate against high-tension powerline project

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: In an exercise to point out dangers of high-capacity overhead powerlines project by Tangedco in Tirupur, five MPs from Kongu belt arrived in the district and demonstrated, using tubelights and electrical testers, how the lines cause current flow through human body. Talking to reporters, Tirupur MP K Subbarayan said, “The project over agriculture lands is dangerous. The practice of transporting power in such ways, will affect farmers and is beneficial to private power generation companies. So offer our support to the farmers district who wanted the project to be stopped.” The MPs also pointed out meagre compensation given to farmers who concede to offer spaces on their lands for the project. “Besides, farmers cannot sell their lands and risk their lives due to electric discharge from the power lines. As a result, agriculture activity will completely stop,” the MP said.