Stalin giving AIADMK govt good publicity: Palaniswami

THANJAVUR: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the State government need not worry about carrying out PR exercise and said the DMK was getting them good publicity. Speaking at the marriage of the son of MP and deputy cordinator of AIADMK, R Vaithilingam, son in Thanjavur, Palaniswami said DMK chief was always thinking about him.

“There is no need for us to publicise ourselves, Stalin has been giving publicity to us’, he said.

Also, he hit out at the opposition leader for questioning his credentials, Palaniswami said. “I was born and brought up in a village, my family is into farming and I naturally qualify to be called a farmer.” The riposte was in response to Stalin who has been repeatedly saying Palaniswami was not a farmer.

He further said farmers are qualified to sport the green towel and appealed to the opposition leader not to belittle farmers.



Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said as the hydrocarbon projects were threatening the Cauvery delta, the Government had announced the area as protected agriculture zone. G K Vasan of TMC said people of delta districts were grateful to the government for declaring the area as protected agriculture zone.