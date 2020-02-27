Two arrested for threatening woman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Police arrested two persons on charges of threatening a woman to stop her from reaching the court in a child marriage case, on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as B Seenivasan (32) an advocate and T Senthil (32) from Puliyakulam in the city.

According to the police, the duo allegedly met the minor's mother who is listed as a witness of the 16-year-old's marriage that happened a few weeks ago. A case is currently under trial at the court.

The duo reportedly threatened the woman not to appear before the court and testify for their friend is currently arrested under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for marrying the minor, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, the Ramanathapuram police arrested Seenivasan and Senthil and remanded them in Coimbatore prison on Tuesday.