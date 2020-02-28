Home States Tamil Nadu

A Ramzanic turn: Anti-CAA protesters hold fast

“We were staging the protest round-the-clock in the initial days before restricting the time from morning to evening.

Published: 28th February 2020 05:41 AM

Members of the Muslim community breaking their day-long fast by having ‘Nombu Kanji’on Thursday evening | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Muslims taking part in the Shaheen Bagh-like stir against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district, observed a day-long fasting to press for their demand to revoke the Act on Thursday. The protest held at Athumedu in the commercial hub continued for the ninth day on Thursday, despite government authorities, particularly the police adopting coercive tactics to make them wind up.

“We were staging the protest round-the-clock in the initial days before restricting the time from morning to evening. Now, the police are forcing us to shorten the time from 6 pm-10 pm,” said A Nasir Khan, coordinator of joint action committee (JAC) against CAA. However, the protesters continue with their objective, braving the police warning and many indirect threats. On Thursday, they observed a fasting like how they practice during Ramzan season.

“We observed the fasting like Ramzan. We had food early in morning between 4-5 am. During the day, we did not take any food,” he stated, adding that, the fasting ended in the evening.

Protesters held in Ambur

Meanwhile, the Police arrested ten persons who launched an indefinite stir against CAA and the Delhi riots at Poonthottam in Ambur. The protesters began the stir late at night on Wednesday, but were rounded up by a team of cops before being whisked away to a marriage hall. “All of them were released in the evening,” a police officer said.

