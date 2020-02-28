Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus from chicken? Rumourmonger arrested in Cuddalore

Boy posted a message in WhatsApp group after his claims were denied

Published: 28th February 2020

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: What will an 18-year-old boy do when he’s denied chicken free of cost from his regular go-to shop? If you say, “Perhaps, he’d go home and settle for a sambar meal and potato curry for the day”, no, this teen has taken it out in a different, not so pleasing way. The boy, Kumar (18) (name changed), after being denied chicken from Sahana chicken centre located opposite Super bazaar in Neyveli, posted a message in his WhatsApp groups that his friend Praveen (name changed), after 

consuming chicken from the shop had fallen ill. The message said, he was taken to NLC hospital, from where he was forwarded to Cuddalore government general hospital. However, as they too had “washed their hands off” from the case, he was finally admitted to the Puducherry hospital and undergoing treatment, he claimed in it. The message posted by the boy became viral within hours. Hence he was called to the station for inquiry on Wednesday evening. The boy confessed that he did it in a playful manner and to take revenge on Fakrudeen Ali Ahamed, who is the owner of Sahana chicken centre. 

Speaking to Express, a Neyveli thermal station personnel said, “Kumar (18) of Neyveli on Tuesday night had posted a message on his WhatsApp groups that his friend Pandi had been undergoing treatment at Puducherry hospital after he was tested positive for Coronavirus.” As per official sources, Ahamed had been frequently giving meat from his shop free of cost to Kumar. However, when recently,  Kumar had gone to take meat from the shop; Ahamed had denied and demanded him to pay money. Hence, angered by this, Kumar started to spread rumours about the shop and quality of chicken. 

As soon as Kumar got arrested; Neyveli police had made a video with him claiming that he had done all that without understanding the consequences and there is no truth to the matter. Neyveli thermal police have registered a case under Section 505-2 of IPC and Section 67 of IT Act. 

