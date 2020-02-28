Home States Tamil Nadu

No fighting, only singing: How HC tackled temple row between two warring factions

The issue between Vadagalai and Thengalai Iyengars has kept devotees and temple officials in Kancheepuram on tenterhooks for many years now.

Published: 28th February 2020 05:41 AM

Aththi Varadhar idol Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple on Friday | Express

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For 110 years, two sects of Iyengars have been waging a legal battle on who has the first rights to perform pooja and recite mantras at the Varadharaja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram. Putting an end to the matter, the Madras High Court on Thursday put in place guidelines to be followed by the temple management in permitting members of each sect to perform pooja. In case of any violation, the temple authorities have been directed to file a criminal case against violators.

The issue between Vadagalai and Thengalai Iyengars has kept devotees and temple officials in Kancheepuram on tenterhooks for many years now. In May 2019, the situation worsened with members of the two groups coming to blows during a temple procession. Delivering the judgment on a contempt petition, Justice SM Subramanian said sectoral differences and ego must have no place in religious practices.

On the initial appeal filed in 1910, two sets of directions were passed, one in 1915 and one in 1969. The court back then allowed the Thengalai sect to march in front of the procession; Vadagalai was allowed to join in the recital of Prabandhams. Later, a contempt petition was filed against the Devasthanam by petitioner TA Ranganathan saying the court orders were not being followed. 

‘All devotees should be treated equally’

During the hearing, the HR&CE Department's lawyer claimed the dispute and clashes between the two groups were more pronounced during temple festivals. It said best efforts were taken to resolve the issue. After hearing the matter, the judge emphasized on the equality clause of the Constitution, and said all devotees are to be treated equally.      

"There cannot be any discrimination based on caste or religion." The judge also observed that it is painful that these men created unnecessary disputes and directed the Assistant Commissioner of the temple to invite the Thengalai sect first during Pooja festivals. They shall be permitted to recite the first two lines of the slokas (Srisaila Dayapathram) then the Vadagalai sect will commence the first two lines of sloka (Sri Ramanuja Dayapathram) on their completion of initial recital. Then, both sects shall be permitted to recite Prabandhams together.

Varadharaja Perumal
