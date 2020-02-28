Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy set to exceed food grain cultivation target of 4.05L tonnes

The arrival of Cauvery water and decent rainfall allowed farmers to make the best of the situation with irrigation throughout the season.

Published: 28th February 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

paddy cultivation

Only paddy witnessed a good season and many farmers stayed away from cultivating pulses this year. (Photo | Express)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Though the targetted area for food grain cultivation fell short by 9,000 hectares, overall cultivation in terms of harvest volume is expected to be above the target. However, in the non-delta blocks, reduced water availability continues to haunt farmers and they are looking at any option to complete the season. 

This season has been a vast improvement over the past couple of years. The arrival of Cauvery water and decent rainfall allowed farmers to make the best of the situation with irrigation throughout the season. More farmers cultivated samba paddy compared to last year. Paddy alone was cultivated on 48,000 hectares in the district. 

However, despite being a solid season, overall area under food grain cultivation in the district faced a slight dip this year. While the actual target for the year was 1.19 lakh hectares, the Agriculture department could only achieve 1.1 lakh hectares this season. 

Foodgrains like paddy, black gram, maize and pulses are cultivated in Tiruchy. Of these, only paddy witnessed a good season and many farmers stayed away from cultivating pulses this year.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajeshwaran, Deputy Director, Agriculture department, said, “The targetted overall food grain cultivation area was set at 1.19 lakh hectares and the overall target of cultivation at 4.05 lakh metric tonnes. Though the overall area fell short by 9,000 hectares, with abundant water availability this season, the average yield was considerably more per acre. With more than 75 per cent of the harvest concluded, we are sure food grain cultivation would exceed the target as happened in past years.”

On the flip side, farmers in non-delta blocks like Manapparai, Vaiyampatti and Marungapuri have other things to worry about. Most farmers in these areas started cultivation after receiving proper rainfall. This has extended their season till mid-March. With water stored in irrigation ponds depleting fast, farmers are starting to worry.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
food grain cultivation target Tiruchy
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp