30 AC government buses to hit the road

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is set to launch 30 air-conditioned buses from the second week of March in the district.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is set to launch 30 air-conditioned buses (town buses: 10 and mofussil buses: 20) from the second week of March in the district. The first-of-its-kind initiative is part of the corporation's efforts to modernise its fleet.  

Sources said that the air-conditioned low-floor buses have all the innovative features including LED display of desinations and stoppages, automatic door locks, fire exinguisher and the like.  
Meanwhile on Monday, TNSTC Madurai had launched 20 red buses in the district. "These buses are plying on the routes - Arappalayam to Thirumangalm (48AD), Periyar bus stand to Parktown(48P), Arappalayam to MGR bus stand (77B) and MGR bus stand to Thirumangalam (48Y). These buses have public addressing system to help senior citizens board the appropriate buses at ease," they said.

Speaking to Express, a nTNSTC official said that as part of modernising the fleet, Tiruchy division  had launched red bus in January and that Coimbatore had started operating red city buses even before that. "As on now, 20 red buses are plying from Arappalayam to Thirumangalam, Arappalayam to MGR bus stand and some other places at norminal fare.

"The corporation is planning to collect minimum ticket fare from passengers and the routes are yet to be finalised. City air conditioned buses will cover the main bus stands of MGR bus stand, Periyar bus stand, Arappalayam bus stand and airport," he added. 

