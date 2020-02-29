Change in inquiry method is needed, says AP Sahi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The need of the hour is to discuss the impact of victimisation. When a crime happens, we bleed for the victim, and once the judgment is passed, we tend to bleed for the accused,” said Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day International Conference on Emerging Forms of Victimisation, hosted by psychology department of Stella Maris College in collaboration with criminology department at the Madras University. Justice Amreshwar said current laws were not sufficient to fight cybercrimes.

“Many judges treat victims and accused alike. Our methods should focus more on providing a comfortable space for victims and accused,” he added.