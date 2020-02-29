CM to lay foundation for two medical colleges

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will lay foundation stone for two new medical colleges in Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar on Sunday, as part of the 11 new medical colleges the Centre recently approved for the State. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will chair both events at the respective collectorates. The CM will also announce new schemes. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other ministers, senior officials will also be present.ENS
