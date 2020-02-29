Coronavirus: Fisheries minister assures safe return of fishers stranded in Iran

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar, in a press statement on Friday, said that action would be taken for the return of over 300 fishermen stranded in Iran, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources from the district fisheries office said that the fishermen, from Arockiyapuram, Enayam, Enayamputhenthurai, and many other villages, were working as contract labourers in Iran. As the flights from Iran to foreign countries had been stopped owing to the virus outbreak, all the fishermen were stranded in the country.

With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, steps would be taken for their return to India, said the minister.