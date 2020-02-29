EPS appeals Centre to rescue fishermen trapped in Iran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the Centre to take steps to rescue Indian fishermen stranded in Iran due to coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Palaniswami said, “I bring to your kind attention the plight of around 450 fishermen from India, including 300 from Tamil Nadu, who are working in various fishing vessels berthed and operating in various Iranian ports.

They are reportedly stranded in Port Kish, Cheeru and other places in Iran, due to cancellation of flights after COVID-19 outbreak. The fishermen are requesting to be evacuated immediately.” The Chief Minister further urged the Union minister to direct the Embassy of India in Iran to provide necessary support to the fishermen and also make arrangements for their safe and immediate return to India.