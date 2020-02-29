Irked over breakup, Coimbatore man strangulates woman to death after she refuses to consume poison

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Irked over the end of their relationship, a 21-year-old youth allegedly strangulated his girlfriend after she refused to consume poison, near Keeranatham in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The suspect, R Dinesh (21), who had also consumed poison, fled the spot after smothering M Nandhini (20), pressuming that she had died.

However, she was rescued by her family members and taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where she later died without responding to treatment.

The suspect also received treatment at the same hospital and was said to be stable.

According to the police sources, Nandhini, a third-year B.Sc student in Coimbatore Government Arts College and R Dinesh, an interior designer, were in a relationship for the last six years.

A few days ago, Nandhini stopped speaking with Dinesh and reportedly said that she wanted to end the relationship which frustrated him.

He then allegedly consumed a yellow dung powder on Friday evening and went to Nandhini's house when she was home alone.

After a heated argument, Dinesh forced her to consume the powder, refusing which, he strangulated her with a shawl.

Following an inquiry, police registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and subsequently section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Police have been deployed at CMCH for keeping the suspect under surveillance and further investigation is in progress.