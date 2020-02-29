Home States Tamil Nadu

Irked over breakup, Coimbatore man strangulates woman to death after she refuses to consume poison

According to the police sources, Nandhini, a third-year B.Sc student in Coimbatore Government Arts College and R Dinesh, an interior designer, were in a relationship for the last six years.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Irked over the end of their relationship, a 21-year-old youth allegedly strangulated his girlfriend after she refused to consume poison, near Keeranatham in Coimbatore on Saturday. 

The suspect, R Dinesh (21), who had also consumed poison, fled the spot after smothering M Nandhini (20), pressuming that she had died.

However, she was rescued by her family members and taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where she later died without responding to treatment.

The suspect also received treatment at the same hospital and was said to be stable.

According to the police sources, Nandhini, a third-year B.Sc student in Coimbatore Government Arts College and R Dinesh, an interior designer, were in a relationship for the last six years.

A few days ago, Nandhini stopped speaking with Dinesh and reportedly said that she wanted to end the relationship which frustrated him.

He then allegedly consumed a yellow dung powder on Friday evening and went to Nandhini's house when she was home alone. 

After a heated argument, Dinesh forced her to consume the powder, refusing which, he strangulated her with a shawl. 

Following an inquiry, police registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and subsequently section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Police have been deployed at CMCH for keeping the suspect under surveillance and further investigation is in progress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore crime Crimes against women
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp