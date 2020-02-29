Home States Tamil Nadu

No, daughter did not kill ‘drunk’ father; mother, her lover scripted crime

In a major twist, the killing of a 40-year-old man by his daughter, in self-defence, has turned out to be a deliberate story spun in order to evade prosecution.

Published: 29th February 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SALEM: In a major twist, the killing of a 40-year-old man by his daughter, in self-defence, has turned out to be a deliberate story spun in order to evade prosecution. Contrary to the previous report, it was not the girl who killed her father for his alleged misbehaviour, but allegedly by her mother and her paramour, Jalakandapuram police investigation has revealed. The police said the deceased, Padavetti was married, with two daughters aged 14 and 16. The 40-year-old man, allegedly an alcoholic, had a troubled relationship with his wife Nala (37). As a result, the woman and her daughters were living separately in the same locality for the last few years, sources said.

“However, the man used to visit them drunk regularly and continued to indulge in verbal spat,” police said. Padavetti, who visited the house on Wednesday was allegedly murdered later in the day.
Police were told that the man was killed by his elder daughter after he allegedly locked up her mother and tried to misbehave with her. The 16-year-old also confessed to have perpetrated the crime in a fit of rage.
However, based on statements from Padavetti’s relatives, police inquired Nala and her children and found that the mother had an affair with her relative Rangasamy (25).

While interrogating Rangasamy on Thursday night, police found that it was him and Nala who allegedly murdered Padavetti by smashing his head with a grinding stone while he was asleep. The two were arrested on Friday. Police sources said the officials took the claims with a pinch of salt as the incident was reported at 5 am on Thursday when the alleged murder took place around 11 pm on Wednesday. “Meanwhile, Rangasamy and Nala brainwashed the girl, so that the duo could go scot-free, her,” the sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp