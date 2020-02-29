No, daughter did not kill ‘drunk’ father; mother, her lover scripted crime

By Express News Service

SALEM: In a major twist, the killing of a 40-year-old man by his daughter, in self-defence, has turned out to be a deliberate story spun in order to evade prosecution. Contrary to the previous report, it was not the girl who killed her father for his alleged misbehaviour, but allegedly by her mother and her paramour, Jalakandapuram police investigation has revealed. The police said the deceased, Padavetti was married, with two daughters aged 14 and 16. The 40-year-old man, allegedly an alcoholic, had a troubled relationship with his wife Nala (37). As a result, the woman and her daughters were living separately in the same locality for the last few years, sources said.

“However, the man used to visit them drunk regularly and continued to indulge in verbal spat,” police said. Padavetti, who visited the house on Wednesday was allegedly murdered later in the day.

Police were told that the man was killed by his elder daughter after he allegedly locked up her mother and tried to misbehave with her. The 16-year-old also confessed to have perpetrated the crime in a fit of rage.

However, based on statements from Padavetti’s relatives, police inquired Nala and her children and found that the mother had an affair with her relative Rangasamy (25).

While interrogating Rangasamy on Thursday night, police found that it was him and Nala who allegedly murdered Padavetti by smashing his head with a grinding stone while he was asleep. The two were arrested on Friday. Police sources said the officials took the claims with a pinch of salt as the incident was reported at 5 am on Thursday when the alleged murder took place around 11 pm on Wednesday. “Meanwhile, Rangasamy and Nala brainwashed the girl, so that the duo could go scot-free, her,” the sources added.