Rajya Sabha MP nomination to begin on March 6

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nomination process to elect six Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu will commence on March 6. According to a statement, Election Commission of India has notified the Secretary and the Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Assembly as the Returning Officer and the Assistant Returning Officer respectively for the biennial elections for the six Rajya Sabha seats meant for Tamil Nadu. The statement further stated that the nomination papers can be filed before the returning officer and assistant returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm from March 6 to 13, except March 8.