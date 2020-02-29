Soon, hover over Tiruchy in chopper tour

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tourists could soon enjoy an aerial tour of the city with a private firm all set to offer chopper trips in a week. “We are building a helipad near the airport and plan to launch operations on March 7. We have applied to the district administration seeking permission and hope to get it soon,” said A Selvakumar, an IAF veteran and general manager of Planet X Aerospace Services Private Limited, which is based in Coimbatore.

“Bird’s eye view of city is an interesting prospect and many of us would like to offer it in our package. We are waiting for details of their business model, “ said a tour operator.

The company has assured that the services would be affordable and fares flexible. “Fares in the aviation sector are flexible. We are talking to officials in the State tourism department for a possible tie-up,” a source said.

Besides tourist trips, the firm will offer rescue and emergency medical services and plans to expand operations across South India, Selvakumar explained.