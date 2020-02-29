Home States Tamil Nadu

With a plot sketch, land deals to get transparent  

CHENNAI:  To make land deals more transparent, the State government is planning to make it mandatory for owners to apply online and obtain a sketch of their plot before selling it. The concept will be introduced on a pilot basis in Hosur and Soolagiri taluks of Krishnagiri district and in Perambalur and Alathur taluks of Permabalur district before being expanded across the State.   

A government order issued in this regard will reduce confusion in sub-divisions where people are not aware of the extent of their land, said a top official in the Revenue Department. Now, the government will be able to pinpoint the exact boundary of a piece of land, reducing confusion and enhancing transparency in transactions. An announcement was made by the Revenue Minister way back in July 2019. The rule, officials say, will apply to both rural and urban areas. In rural areas, landowners who do not have patta will have to apply online for a pre-mutation sketch before selling their land. A web facility to apply for pre-mutation sketch is being created, along with payment gateway.  

For rural areas, the fee is Rs 1,000 per sub-division up to two acres of continuous land, and Rs 500 for every additional acre.  For urban areas, it is `1,000 for one ground and multiples there-of. The applications will be processed and pre-mutation sketch delivered or rejected within 30 days through e-service. The government will engage licensed surveyors for the purpose and the applications filed online by landowners will directly reach the dashboard of the surveyors. 

They will, in turn, conduct a field inspection, verify the records and prepare a sketch of the land.  Documents, including sub-division records, will be forwarded to the land records draftsman, who will forward them to deputy inspector of survey. From there, the documents will be forwarded to tahsildar who will approve the pre-mutation sketch. The approved sketch will be made available to the applicants and sub-registrar office through e-service. After getting a pre-mutation sketch, the applicant can register the sale of land based on the particulars of land recorded in the pre-mutation records.

It is also made mandatory that the licensed surveyor has to process at least 50 applications per month and get them approved.  A payment of `20,000 per month as service charge has been fixed for the surveyors. Builders Association of India Chairman, Southern Centre, S Rama Prabhu, has welcomed the move saying it will reduce land fraud and creation of bogus records.

To be expanded across State
