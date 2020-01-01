Corporation school in Srirangam gets a smart makeover

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation has given Dr Rajan Memorial Middle School in Srirangam a fresh look, adding air-conditioned classrooms and impressive interiors. The civic body spent around Rs 1 crore from its general fund to improve the infrastructure of the school. The initiative was aimed at making the school appealing to students and parents.

Other schools run by the civic body are also likely to an infra upgrade soon. “Currently, around 8,000 students are studying in 74 Corporation schools in the city. We are already providing digital facilities to these schools. Apart from this, we have a nutrition programme for our students. This means our schools are already offering better facilities than many private schools. We would consider coming up with similar facilities in other schools after gauging the response of residents and students,” a source said.

With the school reopening after holidays in the coming days, sources said the Corporation has embarked on efforts to finish the works in the Srirangam school at the earliest. “We have completed about 80 per cent of the works. The rest would be completed in the coming days,” said sources. Several residents appreciated the civic body’s initiative and said the Corporation should consider providing similar facilities in other schools.

“These steps would definitely change the public’s perspective about Corporation schools and attract more students. The Corporation should take efforts to extend similar facilities to its other schools in the city. They should also give necessary publicity to these initiatives to increase outreach,” said MK Manoharan, a resident.