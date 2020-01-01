Home States Tamil Nadu

Corporation school in Srirangam gets a smart makeover

Published: 01st January 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Students in a smart classroom in Keechankuppam Union School.

Image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation has given Dr Rajan Memorial Middle School in Srirangam a fresh look, adding air-conditioned classrooms and impressive interiors. The civic body spent around Rs 1 crore from its general fund to improve the infrastructure of the school. The initiative was aimed at making the school appealing to students and parents. 

Other schools run by the civic body are also likely to an infra upgrade soon. “Currently, around 8,000  students are studying in 74 Corporation schools in the city. We are already providing digital facilities to these schools. Apart from this,  we have a nutrition programme for our students. This means our schools are already offering better facilities than many private schools. We would consider coming up with similar facilities in other schools after gauging the response of residents and students,” a source said.

With the school reopening after holidays in the coming days, sources said the Corporation has embarked on efforts to finish the works in the Srirangam school at the earliest. “We have completed about 80 per cent of the works. The rest would be completed in the coming days,” said sources. Several residents appreciated the civic body’s initiative and said the Corporation should consider providing similar facilities in other schools.

“These steps would definitely change the public’s perspective about Corporation schools and attract more students. The Corporation should take efforts to extend similar facilities to its other schools in the city. They should also give necessary publicity to these initiatives to increase outreach,” said MK Manoharan, a resident.

TAGS
Tiruchy City Corporation Rajan Memorial Middle School Smart Classroom
Comments

