Governor, CM extend New Year greetings to citizens

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday extended New Year greetings to the people of the State. “On this happy occasion, let us all resolve to work together in a spirit of harmony and friendship, to usher in progress and development so as to create a brighter and better tomorrow. May the dawn of New Year bring plenty of happiness, peace, good health, progress and prosperity to the people of TN,” governor said.

The CM, greeting the people, said, “Let us take a vow to establish a prosperous TN by thwarting all the stumbling blocks. I wish for happiness and prosperity to blossom in everyone’s life.”In a separate message on behalf of AIADMK, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said, “We promise to continue implementing welfare schemes for people of TN so that they can prosper at all levels.”