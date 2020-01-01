Matriculation schools also to reopen on January 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education department on Monday announced that all government, aided and matriculation schools will reopen on January 4, after half-yearly holidays. The government had earlier said that schools will reopen on the previous day. While the reopening date was announced only for government and aided schools on Monday, private school administrators were confused on when schools should be reopened. The announcement comes after request from teachers that it will be difficult for them to return to work on January 3.