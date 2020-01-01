Muslim youth arrange funeral for destitute Hindu woman in Trichy

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a gesture transcending religions, a group of Muslim youth arranged the last rites of a destitute Hindu woman in Adirampattinam. Devi (54), a destitute woman was living off alms in Adiramapttinam for many years.

She fell sick a week ago and got admitted to the Government Hospital in Adirampattinam. She died on Sunday. As there was no one related to her to get her body for the last rites, a group of youth led by K Syed Ahamed Kabir, a faculty member of Khadir Mohideen college and his friends Naina Mohammed, Arif and Hasan came forward to arrange for the last journey of the destitute woman.

After getting permissions from the Village Administrative officer and the police, the youth arranged for a hearse and took the body to the Vandipettai burial ground for the Hindus. The team of youth spent their own money for the last rites.