Home States Tamil Nadu

Nadur Dalits refute claims of conversion to Islam

Refuting claims of Tamil Puligal Katchi that Nadur Dalits will convert to Islam over discriminatory treatment by caste Hindus, the villagers said nobody is ready to change their religion.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Refuting claims of Tamil Puligal Katchi that Nadur Dalits will convert to Islam over discriminatory treatment by caste Hindus, the villagers said nobody is ready to change their religion.
The outfit recently announced that the villagers would be embracing Islam as Dalits received ill-treatment. 

The party went on to announce that 3,000 people from across the State will change their religion, the first phase of which will take place on January 5. However, the villagers say otherwise. We were not consulted by members of Tamil Puligal Katchi,” said K Sekar, from Nadur. “It is false information that people of our area are set to convert to Islam. No Dalit in Nadur will convert from his or her religion,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Puligal Katchi General Secretary M Ilavenil claimed that the number of persons who have agreed to change their religion has increased from 100 to 400. “Even a few people from Nadur have expressed their wish to convert to Islam. However, due to external pressure like police intervention, they have kept their plan aside for a little while. In the first phase of conversion, our party members and Dalits from various places in the district will become Muslims,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalits islam conversion Coimbatore Caste discrimination
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp