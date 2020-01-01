Nadur Dalits refute claims of conversion to Islam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Refuting claims of Tamil Puligal Katchi that Nadur Dalits will convert to Islam over discriminatory treatment by caste Hindus, the villagers said nobody is ready to change their religion.

The outfit recently announced that the villagers would be embracing Islam as Dalits received ill-treatment.

The party went on to announce that 3,000 people from across the State will change their religion, the first phase of which will take place on January 5. However, the villagers say otherwise. We were not consulted by members of Tamil Puligal Katchi,” said K Sekar, from Nadur. “It is false information that people of our area are set to convert to Islam. No Dalit in Nadur will convert from his or her religion,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Puligal Katchi General Secretary M Ilavenil claimed that the number of persons who have agreed to change their religion has increased from 100 to 400. “Even a few people from Nadur have expressed their wish to convert to Islam. However, due to external pressure like police intervention, they have kept their plan aside for a little while. In the first phase of conversion, our party members and Dalits from various places in the district will become Muslims,” he said.