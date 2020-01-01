Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET impersonation case: Accused moves court seeking bail

Arumugam claimed that he was speaking to Rashid only because the latter had taken an insurance policy from him and that the same could not be a ground to implicate him in the scam.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court adjourned the bail petition of a Dharmapuri resident, who was arrested in connection with the NEET impersonation scam. The petitioner, M Arumugam, working as an insurance agent with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), claimed that the Theni CB-CID police arrested him on December 8, 2019, suspecting his involvement in the NEET impersonation scam merely as he was in contact with Rashid, one of the accused in the case.

Arumugam claimed that he was speaking to Rashid only because the latter had taken an insurance policy from him and that the same could not be a ground to implicate him in the scam. Pointing out the bail release of some of the co-accused in the case, he prayed the court extend the same to him.Justice T Krishnavalli, who heard the plea during the vacation sitting on Monday, adjourned the case to January 3.

Pointing out the bail release of some of the co-accused in the case, he prayed the court extend the same to him.

Comments

