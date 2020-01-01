Ottikko Kattikko dhoties from Ramraj

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Ramraj Cotton has planned to launch the sale of innovative dhotis with adjustable pasting method from January 1. According to a release, Ramraj Cotton is introducing Ottikko Kattikko Adjustable Vetti Border matching same colour shirts in multiple colours from January 1 to January 7.

As introduction of last year’s border match colour shirts was a success, the company decided to introduce a new kind of dhotis with the qualities of Ottikko Kattikko pasting dhoties. “After a lot of research, we developed ‘Vetti Vaaram 2020’ easy to wear Ottikko Kattikko style dhoti which has adjustable pasting dhoti border match colour shirts at Rs 1,000.”