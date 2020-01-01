Three held after DMK cadre’s murder during polls

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The police arrested three persons and launched a search for five others in connection with the murder of a DMK cadre occurred during local body election in Ottapidaram.According to sources, one Mariappan alias Race Mariappan (57) was murdered by a gang near Government Ottapidaram Hospital. His body was found alongside Ottapidaram-Tirunelveli road during the local body polls on Monday.

The DMK cadre’s murder is allegedly a fallout of a fight between the supporters of two candidates contesting for Ottapidaram village panchayat president post. During the clash, a DMK functionary Pachaperumal and his son Jeyamurugan, who went to rescue Mariappan, were also hacked. Ottapidaram police registered a case against eight persons, including Masanasamy, M Shanmugasundaram, S Ramasamy, G Muthumurugan, Arockiya Ravi, P Sathish Kumar, M Thangamaharaja and Mani, based on a complaint by Mariappan’s son Mahendran.

While Muthumurugan, Sathish Kumar and Thangamaharaja were arrested, the others are absconding. Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by Jeyamurugan, Ottapidaram police booked Masanasamy, the husband of president candidate Latha, and seven others. Based on Masanasamy’s complaint, police booked Jeyamurugan and Pachaperumal.