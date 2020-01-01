Will two key laws take effect in 2020?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2017 and Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Act were notified by the State government in the beginning of this year, but both laws are yet to become effective. While CUMTA, notified in February eight years after it received the Governor’s assent and published in the gazette, it is yet to conduct its first meeting. Registration of agreements between landowner and tenant under the new Rent Act is yet to pick up.

CUMTA was framed under the vision statement “Equitable Integrated Sustainable Transport System for All” and with a mission statement “To provide equitable, seamless, sustainable, comfortable, safe and efficient mobility through Integrated Multi-modal Transport System in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and to enhance the quality for all.” But it failed to hold its first meeting since April.

The first meeting was scheduled to discuss requirement of separate office for the functioning of CUMTA as well as appointment of minimum staff to start base work to form a full-fledged office in respect of technical, financial and administration staff. Similarly, the meeting was to obtain consent to have a financial Head of Account for the deposit of funds initially for the staff salaries, consultancy charges, office rent, buying vehicles, etc. from government and hold discussion on State and Central funds.

Now, with the World Bank putting forth conditions for funding the city’s transport sector, it is learnt that CUMTA is going to be restructured and possibly a chief planner of transportation, who is to be the chief executive, could be replaced with a bureaucrat. Now the focus will be on whether CUMTA will conduct its first meeting next year, a year after it was notified.

Similar is the case with the new Rent Act wherein the rules were notified and the tenancy registration portal (www.tenancy.tn.gov.in), was launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in February.

The new law is to help unlock vacant houses which owners are shy of renting out. It is learnt that nine per cent of houses in the country are kept locked as the previous Rent Act favoured tenants.In Tamil Nadu, four to five per cent of houses are unoccupied, said officials and now with the implementation of the new Act, house owners will feel their houses are secured.

But nothing has happened as there has been no deadline fixed to register the rental agreements. The State set up Rent Authority in 16 taluks and there was a fuss that the rent agreement has to be notified within 90 days, but then the deadline has been extended to next year with a few coming out to register their agreements.

