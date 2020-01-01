Home States Tamil Nadu

Will two key laws take effect in 2020?

Rent Act and CUMTA were notified by State government in the beginning of 2019, but are yet to become effective

Published: 01st January 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2017 and  Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Act were notified by the State government in the beginning of this year, but both laws are yet to become effective. While CUMTA, notified in February eight years after it received the Governor’s assent and published in the gazette, it is yet to conduct its first meeting. Registration of agreements between landowner and tenant under the new Rent Act is yet to pick up.

CUMTA was framed under the vision statement “Equitable Integrated Sustainable Transport System for All” and with a mission statement “To provide equitable, seamless, sustainable, comfortable, safe and efficient mobility through Integrated Multi-modal Transport System in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and to enhance the quality for all.” But it failed to hold its first meeting since April. 

The first meeting was scheduled to discuss requirement of separate office for the functioning of CUMTA as well as appointment of minimum staff to start base work to form a full-fledged office in respect of technical, financial and administration staff. Similarly, the meeting was to obtain consent to have a financial Head of Account for the deposit of funds initially for the staff salaries, consultancy charges, office rent, buying vehicles, etc. from government and hold discussion on  State and Central funds.

Now, with the World Bank putting forth conditions for funding the city’s transport sector, it is learnt that CUMTA is going to be restructured and possibly a chief planner of transportation, who is to be the chief executive, could be replaced with a bureaucrat. Now the focus will be on whether CUMTA will conduct its first meeting next year, a year after it was notified.

Similar is the case with the new Rent Act wherein the rules were notified and the tenancy registration portal (www.tenancy.tn.gov.in), was launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in February.
The new law is to help unlock vacant houses which owners are shy of renting out. It is learnt that nine per cent of houses in the country are kept locked as the previous Rent Act favoured tenants.In Tamil Nadu, four to five per cent of houses are unoccupied, said  officials and now with the implementation of the new Act,  house owners will feel their houses are secured.

But nothing has happened as there has been no deadline fixed to register the rental agreements. The State set up Rent Authority in 16 taluks and there was a fuss that the rent agreement has to be notified within 90 days, but then the deadline has been extended to next year with a few coming out to register their agreements.

Restructuring
Now, with the World Bank putting forth conditions for funding the city’s transport sector, it is learnt that CUMTA is going to be restructured

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp