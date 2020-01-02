52-year-old man killed over puppy’s death in Tirupur

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A dead puppy, a mysterious death, and a clueless police team. On the New Year Eve, the local police began investigating the death of a 52-year-old painter, who died moments after being pushed to the ground. The deceased man had no visible injury on the head or body.

The drama unfolded when a 14-year-old boy riding a moped crushed a puppy to death. The puppy’s master caught hold of the boy and seized the moped. When the boy told his father Rajendran (52) the latter called on Saminathan, who refused to return the vehicle. A scuffle broke, ending with Saminathan pushing Rajendran to the ground.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The probe revealed that Rajendran was undergoing treatment for a head injury he had sustained two years ago. He was on medication. The investigators surmised that it could have played a role in his death. The body was sent for postmortem Saminathan was arrested on Wednesday morning.