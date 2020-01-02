Home States Tamil Nadu

After Kerala, Puducherry too plans to adopt anti-CAA resolution: CM Narayanasamy

The 140-member Kerala Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution seeking scrapping of the CAA as it was 'illegal and unconstitutional'.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress government in Puducherry is planning to adopt a resolution in the next Assembly session seeking scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act as the one adopted by Kerala, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Thursday.

"Soon I will hold discussions with the representatives of all political parties and take further action on my plans to adopt an anti-CAA resolution as the Assembly is scheduled to meet by this month-end," Narayanasamy told PTI over the phone.

On a BJP MP's letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his anti-CAA statements, Narayanasamy said "even in the Kerala Assembly, a breach of privilege motion against the BJP MP concerned can be moved for disrespecting the House and its sovereignty".

He said the Kerala Assembly had jurisdiction to adopt the resolution on the new legislation.

The 140-member Kerala Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution seeking scrapping of the CAA as it was "illegal and unconstitutional".

However, the lone BJP MLA in the House opposed it by saying that the Act was being "misinterpreted" and lies were being spread by the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front for "narrow political gains".

"Like Parliament's decisions are not questionable, what is happening inside the Assembly also can't be challenged. Who can question their privileges?" Narayanasamy said.

In the Puducherry Assembly, the Congress has a strength of 15 members and is supported by three DMK members and an independent.

The All India NR Congress has seven members, AIADMK four and BJP three.

There are three nominated members in the 30-member House but they do not have voting rights.

Last week, Narayanasamy had told reporters that come what may, he will not implement the amended citizenship act in Puducherry as "Muslims are ignored".

The Congress-ruled state governments have decided not to implement the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"I will also do so in Puducherry," he had said.

Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

The Bill was adopted by Parliament in the just-concluded winter session.

It became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent on December 12, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Citizenship Act
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp