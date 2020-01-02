CM Palaiswamy greets President Kovind, PM Modi, other dignitaries on the occasion of New year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of New Year. The CM also sent bouquets to them.

“May Almighty God give you the strength to continue to serve the nation,” the CM said in his message to the president.”My best wishes and greetings to you, your wife and family for a very happy 2020,” Palaniswami said in his message to the V-P. “We look forward to the nation’s continuous march on the road to growth and prosperity, under your able leadership,” Palaniswami said in his message to the PM. He also wished Governor Purohit, who thanked the CM.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also greeted the president, vice-president, prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, Panneerselvam called on Palaniswami at his residence and presented a bouquet while greeting him. Many ministers and top officials also called on the CM.