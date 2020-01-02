Home States Tamil Nadu

Counting of votes for rural local body polls on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The results for the 73,405 posts in rural local bodies (RLBs) in 27 districts will be known on Thursday. Counting will start from 8 am and the results are likely to come in after three hours and most are expected by the evening.

The State Election Commission said three-tier security arrangements have been made at counting centres in which 30,354 police personnel would be engaged. The counting process will be videographed. For the 91,975 RLB posts for which elections were to be held, the candidates for 18,570 posts were elected unopposed and 73,405 candidates were in the fray.

So, the results for the following posts would be declared after counting - 58,609 Village Panchayat Ward Members, 9,214 Village Panchayat Chairpersons, 5,067 Panchayat Union Ward Members and 515 District Panchayat Ward Members.

Polling took place on December 27 and 30 and repolling in 39 booths was held on December 30 and on January 1. Of the 2.58 crore eligible voters, nearly two crore exercised their franchise, mostly using ballot papers. In all, the votes polled in 1,83,959 ballot boxes would be counted. In Melpuram panchayat union in Kanyakumari district alone, on an experimental basis, Electronic Voting Machines were used in 114 polling booths.

Following the results, the indirect elections to 10,306 RLB posts would be held on January 11. These posts include 9,624 Village Panchayat Vice-Chairpersons, 314 Panchayat Union Chairpersons and 314 Panchayat Vice-Chairpersons, 27 District Panchayat Chairpersons and 27 District Panchayat Vice Chairpersons.

Nearly 2 crore voted
Of the 2.58 crore eligible voters, nearly two crore exercised their franchise, mostly using ballot papers

