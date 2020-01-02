Home States Tamil Nadu

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu's Rural Local Bodies poll begins

Polling took place on December 27 and 30 and repolling in 39 booths were held on December 30 and on January 1.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Counting begins as officials start separating the four different types of ballot papers in different trays at a counting centre in Tiruchy.

Counting begins as officials start separating the four different types of ballot papers in different trays at a counting centre in Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Counting of around two crore votes polled for 73,405 posts in Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu began today at 8 a.m.,  In all, the votes polled in 1,83,959 ballot boxes will be counted.  Results are likely to come in after three hours and most of the results are expected by the evening.

The 91,975 RLB posts for which elections were held, the candidates for 18,570 posts were elected unopposed. Polling took place on December 27 and 30 and repolling in 39 booths were held on December 30 and on January 1.

The State Election Commission said three-tier security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in which 30,354 police personnel would be engaged. The counting process is being videographed. 

The results for the following posts would be declared today - 58,609 Village Panchayat Ward Members, 9,214 Village Panchayat Chairpersons, 5,067 Panchayat Union Ward Members and 515 District Panchayat Ward Members. 

Of the 2.58 crore of eligible voters, nearly two crore voters have exercised their franchise, mostly using ballot papers. In Melpuram panchayat union in Kanyakumari district alone, on an experimental basis, Electronic Voting Machines were used in 114 polling booths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu RLB polls Tamil Nadu RLB Tamil Nadu RLB poll results Tamil Nadu RLB results TN Rural Local Bodies poll results TN Rural Local Bodies poll
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp