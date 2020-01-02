Home States Tamil Nadu

House of suspect in Dalit boy’s murder vandalised

The inebriated youth killed the boy for mocking at him

THOOTHUKUDI: Security was beefed up and officials were keeping a watchful eye on North Muthalapuram in the district, where a group of vandals swooped down on the houses of the man suspected of murdering a six-year-old boy. The vandals reportedly damaged the houses of Arulraj’s (26) parents and siblings, apart from setting afire a couple of bikes.

However, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan told TNIE that the situation was under control and police were keeping the issue from snowballing. Nagulan (6), son of Jaishankar and Revathi of North Muthalapuram, was allegedly strangulated to death by one Arulraj (26) of the same village.

While Nagulan belongs to a Dalit community, Arulraj is from a Backward Class community. The boy’s body was found amid bushes on the outskirts of North Muthalapuram on Tuesday. Police said Arulraj, who was drunk during the incident, confessed to having killed Nagulan after the boy mocked him.

On Wednesday, Nagulan’s relatives allegedly vandalised the houses of Arulraj’s parents, brother and sister. They also damaged the house of Arulraj’s friend, besides setting fire to two vehicles parked in front of Arulraj’s house, sources claimed. Alarmed by the development, people from Arulraj’s community said they grieved for the boy, but found the act of vandalism unethical.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police said,  “We are monitoring the situation. We are waiting for a complaint from the victims to register a case.” Arulraj is a suspect in many theft and robbery cases under Kovilpatti, Masarpatti and Ettayapuram police station limits. He was arrested a few years ago in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old woman.

