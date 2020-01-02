Home States Tamil Nadu

In a first, trans DMK candidate wins local body seat in Tamil Nadu

Riya, who won with a difference of 950 votes, thanked DMK president M K Stalin.

Riya receiving the certificate of victory from the returning officer in Tiruchengode in Nammakal district.

Riya receiving the certificate of victory from the returning officer in Tiruchengode in Nammakal district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Riya, a transgender, on Thursday became the first person from the community to get elected as Tiruchengode Panchayat Union member from Karuveppampetti ward.

"I want to thank DMK chief M K Stalin who believed in me and gave me an opportunity to contest at Tiruchengode Union. Of the 4693, I got 2701 votes in the second ward Karuveppampetti and won with a difference of 950. This task was not easy. As a transgender, I faced several problems. Despite this, people trusted me and elected me unanimously. I assure to sort out all issues in my ward including water scarcity, transport without discrimination," Riya, having scripted history, told the media persons. 

