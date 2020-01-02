In a first, trans DMK candidate wins local body seat in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Riya, a transgender, on Thursday became the first person from the community to get elected as Tiruchengode Panchayat Union member from Karuveppampetti ward.

"I want to thank DMK chief M K Stalin who believed in me and gave me an opportunity to contest at Tiruchengode Union. Of the 4693, I got 2701 votes in the second ward Karuveppampetti and won with a difference of 950. This task was not easy. As a transgender, I faced several problems. Despite this, people trusted me and elected me unanimously. I assure to sort out all issues in my ward including water scarcity, transport without discrimination," Riya, having scripted history, told the media persons.