Joy of winning first election fades fast for this DMK candidate as son dies of heart attack

For the past few weeks, Subramaniam along with his son Karthi and other relatives campaigned intensively in the ward.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: It was a joyous moment for the 54-year-old DMK cadre who contested in the local body election for the first time when he emerged victorious in the ward member post in Pollikalipalayam village panchayat in Tirupur. Unfortunately, this win was short-lived as Subramaniam's son, who campaigned hard for his father, suffered a heart attack during the celebration.

Subramaniam, resident of Pollikalipalayam village in Ugayanur panchayat decided to contest the local body election for the first time. He was nominated from DMK, as the party candidate for ward member post in Pollikalipalayam village panchayat in Pongalur block in Tirupur.

For the past few weeks, Subramaniam along with his son Karthi and other relatives campaigned intensively in the ward. When the votes were being counted on Thursday, Subramaniam emerged victoriously. Karthi used to work as a tailor in a private company. 

Joyous over his father's victory, 21-year-old Karthi along with his relatives and friends took out a celebratory rally towards the village. However, he collapsed suddenly while playing the drums. He was immediately taken to Tirupur government hospital at around 3 pm where the doctors declared him dead-on-arrival. 

Palladam police have registered a case and initial enquiries revealed that he died of a heart attack.
 

