Madurai newly-wed couple seek police protection

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A newly married couple from Sankagiri in Salem lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Tallakulam, saying that they faced threat from the woman’s family and expressing apprehension that her family might have abducted his.

The couple thus sought protection from the woman’s family and wanted the police to locate the family members of the man. According to sources, the couple, K Dinesh Kumar (26) and S Jeevitha (19), got married in front of the Meenakshi Amman Temple three days ago.

On the incidents that led up to their marriage, Dinesh Kumar said that Jeevitha’s family beat her up when they learnt she was in love with him. They even instigated her to commit suicide. She ran away from home and they went to Madurai to get married.