Mentally challenged man in Tiruchy enters tunnel, ‘disappears’

The police have registered a man-missing case.

Published: 02nd January 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Public waiting outside the underground sewage line at Sevalur village near Manapparai on Wednesday| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Sevalur village near Manapparai on Tuesday after a mentally challenged man, who was shooed away by the people, reportedly hid inside a 70-foot-long sewage tunnel and ‘vanished.’ Despite search efforts taken by fire personnel, he could not be traced till Wednesday. The man, P Senthil Kumar (40), a resident of Andavarakovil Pusaripatti, was last spotted by shopkeepers when he was trying to enter the sewage tunnel which has a diameter of three feet.

He reportedly crawled inside shouting that someone was trying to kill him. Incidentally, locals claimed that Senthil Kumar was roaming around the village’s burial ground on Tuesday and was shooed away by villagers in the evening.

“When we first spotted him near the tunnel, we thought he wanted to defecate. However, when he started crawling inside, we alerted the police and fire personnel,” a villager said.

A team from Manapparai fire station rushed to the spot and started searching for the man with the help of a torchlight. However, they could not spot him till Wednesday. "The tunnel, running along the national highway, is more than 70 feet long. A person can crawl inside as the flow of sewage is not very fast. We tried looking for him using a torchlight.

However, as the tunnel takes a bend after a distance of 30 feet, we were unable to look beyond it," a fire officer involved in the rescue efforts said. Manapparai DSP S Kuthalingam was at the spot to monitor the rescue efforts.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "We searched the tunnel but could not trace the man. Based on a complaint from his relatives, we are conducting further investigations." The police have registered a man-missing case. However, some people are of the opinion that the man might not have entered the tunnel at all and it might have been a misconception of some shopkeepers.

