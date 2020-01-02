Home States Tamil Nadu

Missing Bhutanese monk found by RPF, Palani Railway Police

The elderly man was handed over to his son at the Perambur Railway Station. When the RPF spotted the man at the Palani Railway Station on December 27, the monk was roaming the station premises, lost.

71-year-old Bhutanese man, reported missing at the Perambur Railway Station in Chennai, was located 400 kilometres away at the Palani Railway Station.

71-year-old Bhutanese man, reported missing at the Perambur Railway Station in Chennai, was located 400 kilometres away at the Palani Railway Station. (Photo | EPS)

DINDIGUL: Appreciations began pouring in from across the country for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Palani Railway Police in the social media page of the Royal Bhutan Police on December 27. A 71-year-old Bhutanese man, reported missing at the Perambur Railway Station in Chennai, was located 400 kilometres away at the Palani Railway Station.

This is the example of friendship between the nations, one of the social media users commented when the Royal Bhutan Police posted the update that the missing person was found with the assistance of the Palani Railway Police. The elderly man was handed over to his son at the Perambur Railway Station, recently. When RPF Assistant Sub Inspector R Balasubramanian spotted the man, a Buddhist monk, at the Palani Railway Station on December 27, the monk was roaming the station premises, lost.

He was able to converse only in his mother tongue, posing a difficult situation for the ASI in figuring out the details. The monk was then taken to the RPF police station in Palani, where he was provided with food. RPF Constable Gopalakrishnan in Dindigul informed the ASI that he had come across a social media post about a missing Bhutanese monk at the Perambur Railway Station. Later, the officials found out that the monk, Baso (71), was on travelling to Agartala from Bengaluru on Humsafar Express on December 24. When the train halted at the Perambur Railway Station, Baso, who had alighted from the train, missed to board it, and later was not spotted at the station.

Following this, a case was registered at the railway police station. After contacting the Chennai control room, Baso was taken to Chennai, accompanied by the Palani railway police personnel and the RPF. Later that day, the Royal Bhutan Police updated the rescue of the monk on their social media page, lauding the service of RPF and the railway police personnel.

