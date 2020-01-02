Nellai Kannan arrested for making controversial remarks on PM, Shah

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Perambalur police, on Wednesday, arrested ‘Nellai’ Kannan, who allegedly made controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources from Tirunelveli police said that Kannan was held by Perambalur police and they were in the process of taking him under their custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Tirunelveli S Saravanan confirmed Kannan’s arrest when contacted by TNIE. Kannan made the provocative remark while addressing people, gathered in Melapalayam in protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Based on a complaint filed by BJP district unit, the city police had registered a case against Kannan under sections 504, 505 (1) and 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code. The functionaries of BJP and other Hindu outfits had staged a protest across the Tamil Nadu demanding his arrest.

H Raja, Ponnar stage protest in Chennai

Chennai: Around 150 BJP volunteers, including senior leaders H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, L Ganesan and CP Radhakrishnan courted arrest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Marina on Wednesday during a protest demanding immediate arrest of, an orator Nellai Kannan.